[Dec. End-Month Update] Secret Group appears in the World

[0.8.4036 Version update]
1. Added 2 new Secret Groups ( Hall of Realization and Mindsnap Temple).
Secret Groups lurk in the dark places of the World and hold some unknown secrets.
There is a chance to get clues about the Secret Group in the regular Dungeon of YunMo
Taoist Mind Pavilion has Holy Taoist Mind (special Rewrite Destiny-Supernova Sword). Mindsnap Temple has Harmony Taoist Mind (special Rewrite Destiny-Crab King Spirit).
Added some of the face components of the character drawings.
fixed when you have a dragon man, in some cases after death may appear stuck problem.
Optimized the special effect performance of the dragon man transformation.
Fixed the problem that when the sect does not have a Rewrite Destiny, the cultivation in the Cultivation Chamber may get stuck.
Fixed the problem that when the marked NPC is a trace of the elemental soul, it may not be shown in the marking interface.
Fixed the problem that when the marked NPC is Last Breath, it may not be displayed in the marking interface.
Added new Taoist Titles ( ‘Elixir’ series, ‘Forge’ series).
Optimized the display of the acquisition route in the interface of acquiring the Taoist Title.
Fixed the problem that the recruitment button might appear in the information interface of NPCs when there is no recruitment authority (when the display is wrong, clicking the button will not take effect either).
Fixed the problem that the skill of the Artifact Spirit Cangya (stacking shield when dealing certain damage) could not take effect correctly.
Fixed the problem that when the skill of the Artifact Spirit Jiang Lingge (Art of Defense) was activated, the strength bar of the Artifact it belonged to would be displayed as full.
Optimized the BUFF icon display of the effect of Rewrite Destiny(Borderless).
Optimized the display of the alchemy interface.
