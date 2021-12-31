Update Log 1.0.0.7 (Basic Tutorial, Other small tweaks)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travelers,

2021 is drawing to a close, but there’s still time for an update in Sands of Salzaar, Update 1.0.0.7!

Today we have a fine selection of fixes and tweaks for you guys to enjoy in the holiday, including some much-needed game design adjustments as well as some description and UI display improvements.

And we also put a basic tutorial into the build as a new step development for new players who care about our game. Yes, we hear you =) This first version of the tutorial is focusing on introducing game early-stage features and the lore of in-game terms. This function will be continually built based on the feedback from the community, we’re looking forward to seeing your further suggestions on discord!

For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:

NEW ADDITIONS

Added a guidebook for all archives, introducing features of early-stage gameplay & a Dict of In-game Terms

The playthrough level function is available in sandbox mode, A playthrough level & legacy points will be respectively obtained when the amount of occupied city is above *(4 + current playthrough level2). Only 1 level can be granted in a single saving slot**

ADJUSTMENTS

Added the background introduction text for Sable Dragon Cuirass

Improved the description and UI display in the calculation interface of Legacy points

It’s not allowed to accept a random quest when the player is not in a faction & Under a WANTED status

The command skill has been marked as yellow when talking to a certain member

The rewarded jade quantity by talents - Jade Expert & Jade master has been increased from 1~2 to 2~3

The movement speed penalty of Thur Rams has been changed from -100 to -150

The duration of a wolf pack in the side quest “Canis” has been changed to 30 days

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

NEW Community Event

And a spoiler for the new year - Another upcoming discord event will meet you soon on Jan 1st, 2022 A MONTAGE CLIP event, we’d like to make a funny montage video to celebrate Sands of Salzaar v.1.0 Full Release. What you need to do is that boldly share your story by making a funny or motivational clip! A $50 steam gift card is for you after being used, It’s not a big prize but wish it will be a good sign for you!

Check more details in our Salzaar Tavern!