Share · View all patches · Build 7957987 · Last edited 31 December 2021 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi there guys and girls,

I'am verry sorry about the fact that the game was not playable, because you could not harvest any resources with the sharp stone or weapons. This was a big fail becase it made the game unplayable.

This is fixed now.

Thank you for your patience and thanks to all of the ones who posted the info on the discord server.

I hope next year will be better for all of us.