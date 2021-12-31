Update № 43 (0.4.3)

Knock-knock, players! Today, just before New Year, we’ve prepared a big patch that makes a lot of changes to the balance and adds some new stuff to the game. Wishing you many adventures over the holiday season!
New additions
- Now there are 2 modes in the game: Story Mode and Quick Run Mode. In Quick Run Mode, videos and travel notes are removed and the scales and “Millenis Nightmares" are available.
- Now you can cancel right-click pointing for a card.
Balance changes
- Elite opponents and bosses in the Crimson Steppes have been rebalanced.
- Elite opponents and bosses in the Rotten Bog have been rebalanced.
- All opponents in the Northern Gate have been rebalanced.
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug where burning a Moon Curse of a Lycan didn’t give Spirit.
- Fixed inventory freeze that caused players to continue with the old save.
- Fixed location of the dwarf allies. Their health bars no longer cover each other.
- Fixed bug in the localization of the Strike card, which caused battles to freeze.
- Fixed game freeze when trying to create a card in hand when card limit is reached.
- Fixed animation of Shaman Chief.
- Units now don’t appear if all slots are already occupied. For example, after using the Thing without a name.
- Fixed bug that caused the player’s character not to die after taking fatal damage at the end of the battle.
- Mushrooms that add Insubstantiality for the next run now work correctly.
- Millennis’s Lycan now always gets 5 cards.
- Fixed reward duplication in some events.
- Fixed freezes in the final battle.
- Fixed some zombie beast animations.
- Ghoul Finger now works correctly with Lunar Druid Set.
- Demonic Strength now works correctly.
- Fixed freezes in battle with Sigismund.
- Moon Curse of a Lycan no longer reduces the effect of Cold Mind.
We also started testing a new system of progression and classes, access to them will appear when connecting to the test branch.
New additions (Only on the test branch of the game)
- Progression system has been changed – now each of the characters’ classes levels up separately.
- Each class will receive unique rewards as they progress (so far only for Persival).
- New class selection screen.
- Special cards have been added for each of Persival’s classes.
- Starting deck for each of Persival’s classes has been changed
- Persival's level rewards have been changed.
