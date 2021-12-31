The second part of the New Year's Events

Dear fishermen, I congratulate you on the New Year, I wish you happiness and joy in the coming year!
And while Santa Claus is walking around the planet, we are starting the second part of the New Year's event.
A New Year's sale of unique products for snowflakes began in the New Year's store, and a decorated Christmas tree began has give gifts.
For those who wish to purchase unique sets of gear, they are available for a donation in the package store:
Herabun Gold Kit
The kit contains a light stick rod of 2.9 kg herabun +100% experience and accessories for it
GoldStick Kit
The kit contains a stick rod GoldStick 8m-19 kg +15% to experience and accessories to it
[MasterFly Gold Kit
The kit contains a fly fishing rod GoldStick 3.5m-20 kg +15% to experience and accessories to it
Changed files in this update