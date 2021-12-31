 Skip to content

Dungeon Runner update for 31 December 2021

Patch V3.0.2

Hi Runners,

A small patch to fix some minor extra bugs, buff some monsters, and debuff others to make the game better to enjoy and reach the endgame content.

Enjoy your Journey Runners.

