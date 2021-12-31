 Skip to content

Mini Words update for 31 December 2021

Small update - bug fix

Build 7957859

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

This is a small update that fixes a problem when the operating system is configured for the Turkish language.

Thanks srdrnr for reporting and testing.

Happy New Year!

Changed files in this update

Mini Words Windows Depot 1158291
Mini Words MacOS Depot 1158292
