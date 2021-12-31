Happy New Year Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7957848 · Last edited 31 December 2021 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Happy New Year!

So we prepared a smaller update to mark the occassion. New ecoins, interactions, events updated levels and quite a bit more. As usual, the full list can be found below.

Oh yeah..now finally the stove can be turned off ːHaroldChillː

Recommend checking out the discord: besides the awesome community, it's gots lots of helpful tips, secrets, strategies, and some pretty insane combos pulled off by the community. https://discord.gg/h8TAUNacuK

0.9.25.2

-5 new ecoins (1 is time limited for the new year and will be available for circa 48 hours. Luckily this one is very easy to find)

-new interactions and optimisation to home apartment: ie light switch toggle for kitchen, fridge open sound, reworked stove and a bit more

-large update to Rectum baths and lobby. Including not limited to: new dynamic tune for lobby with variations, better transition between stages, more moody intro to lobby, updated destructibles in lobby, updated destructibles in baths, updated steambath area and swing superkickable double doors etc

-jman details and udpated materials and navmesh for enemies to not clip in object (wider agent)

-added garage neon to fillerup

-Fix subway hub moving platform (train with player inside)

-Implement separate value for wall jump up speed used for Uno Lifehack.

-train fixed small holes in second carriage genesis

-added genesis tutorial kick elements and info throughout train to encourage new player to use and understand it

-train tutorial kick text updated and enemybakch ealth so he wont get killed after one kick (to showcase stun state)

-fixed missing providence new scene start intro

-hotel fixed/added exit

-added hotel pavlovl save/hunted logic with according chats and reward with logic and chat

-added multiple ecoins with corresponding logic

-added train genesis andrei fir lamp imroved destroy glass (WIP)

-akimbo muzzle flash size updated (to be less obscuring, smaller)

-jman statrt bust stop destruct tweaks

-genesis andrei first lamp destruct update

-rectum start fixed holes (Thanks: gamb)

-created presets of dirt and grims and scratch trash etc variations

-jman further detail to further encounter and destructibles

So that's it for the 2021 updates. We will see you soon with more good stuff in 2022. Have a great New Years Eve and all the best for 2022!

Cheers,

the Downfall Team,

Mike, Dawid