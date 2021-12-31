HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!
Today we added update 1.0.30 - "WINTER".
Or in short: "Snow. Ice. Challenge!"
p.s. Make winter great again and make your snowball the biggest!
WINTER SALE DISCOUNT 22%
As you know Winter Sale is ON (Dec 22 - Jan 5, 2022).
So we make a special Discount 22% for this hot days.
Buy Offroad Mania and be ready for the next FREE updates!
p.s. Say your friends about our game.
Thank you!
WHAT'S NEW
Offroad Mania 1.0.30 updates:
- added Winter free roam with snow, ice and special challenge
- added special winter achievement
- added arrow keys/A-D/Q-D for switching modes in the main menu
- now Classic 2 will open if you complete 60 levels of Classic
- fixed bumper collision for Crawler Pickup
NEXT UPDATE
Now I modeling a new car.
Hint: made in USA for "petrolheads" :)
Follow our news and be ready!
Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.
Changed files in this update