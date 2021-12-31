Share · View all patches · Build 7957797 · Last edited 31 December 2021 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

Today we added update 1.0.30 - "WINTER".

Or in short: "Snow. Ice. Challenge!"

p.s. Make winter great again and make your snowball the biggest!

WINTER SALE DISCOUNT 22%

As you know Winter Sale is ON (Dec 22 - Jan 5, 2022).

So we make a special Discount 22% for this hot days.

Buy Offroad Mania and be ready for the next FREE updates!

p.s. Say your friends about our game.

Thank you!

WHAT'S NEW

Offroad Mania 1.0.30 updates:

added Winter free roam with snow, ice and special challenge

added special winter achievement

added arrow keys/A-D/Q-D for switching modes in the main menu

now Classic 2 will open if you complete 60 levels of Classic

fixed bumper collision for Crawler Pickup

Now I modeling a new car.

Hint: made in USA for "petrolheads" :)

Follow our news and be ready!

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!