Clownfield 2042 update for 31 December 2021

Clownfield 2042 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7957787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No-clowns,

It's about 5:00 am Pacific Time and I just got done finalizing the release build. Clownfield 2042 has officially been released. Like I mentioned before, multiplayer on release won't be the greatest, and there are still things to improve, but we have time.

I cannot tell you how tired I am right now, but I am surely very excited about the release. Unfortunately, the 80's Style map didn't make it to release build, but we'll make sure to have it ready in just a few days.

There is a WW2 map though that has been added, so enjoy as much as you can.

**Best way to find a match would be to go to Multiplayer and find a lobby and wait until it populates, or simply click "Browse" servers and join whatever you want.

If for any reason you can't find a lobby, go back to Multiplayer's menu > Regions > and set a region to USA, West, for example. **

Happy 2022 and see you on the Clownfield!

Changed files in this update

Clownfield 2042 Content Depot 1591521
  • Loading history…
