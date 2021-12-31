 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arena of Kings update for 31 December 2021

v1.1.2.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7957782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.2.0 Changes:

  • Stuck in pillars: we've added unstuck protection and reduced the chance to get stuck in pillars/rocks.
  • Added limited edition profile backgrounds to celebrate the new year!
  • Changed the global chat channels to General, LFG, and Help.
  • Channel messages do not display during a game anymore to reduce spam while playing.
  • Increased the drop rate of Legendary Items during games.
  • Internally we're preparing for EU servers soon.
  • We're monitoring the health of the Party Finder tool and will make adjustments to speed it up when Season 1 begins (soon).
  • Fixed several client crashes.
  • Fixed several bugs with targeting and attacking Nihilist Orbs.
  • Fixed a bug with Lich receiving Wisdom gear during games.

Balance Changes

  • Stage 4 Sudden Death damage per tick is now the same as Stage 3 but now also reduces all healing by 30%. This change is targeted towards double healer compositions and edge-cases with two healers in overtime.

Assassin

The Whirling build is pretty good - we want Annihilate to be a little better.

  • Annihilate energy cost reduced from 50 to 45.
  • Puncture damage increased by 3%.
  • Slash damage increased by 3%.
  • Temple Strike cooldown reduced from 14 to 13 seconds.

Champion

Champion has been overperforming, we're bringing it down to a more fair level.

  • Basic attack damage reduced by 3%.
  • Slashing Strike bleeding duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
  • Enrage no longer provides damage reduction. Fixed a bug that was causing Enrage to give 5% more Power than intended.

Lich

We know that Lich is overperforming at lower ratings - we'll continue to monitor it.

Nihilist

Orb of Smoke was basically a permanent Gospel of Onslaught (but better) with permanent uptime. This ability was way overtuned.

  • Gloom amplify reduced from 3% to 2% per stack.
  • Infusing an Orb of Smoke now also temporarily increases Health by 750.
  • Orb of Smoke power reduced from 82 to 35.

Ranger

Ranger needed more raw numbers to compete with the other DPS classes.

  • Elemental Arrow base damage increased by 2%.
  • Rain of Arrows damage increased by 6%.
  • Twisting Shot damage increased by 4%.

Wizard

Less damage on Frostbolt - bringing back the Ice Spikes playstyle - making Magic Missiles core to Frost's gameplay.

  • Frostbolt damage reduced by 4%. Reverted the Mana nerf from 220 back to 200.
  • Ice Spikes: reverted to require Chill instead of Freeze. Hypothermia now always roots for 3 seconds and counts as a Chill effect. Cooldown increased from 16 to 18 seconds. Stun duration reduced from 1.8 to 1.7 seconds.
  • Magic Missiles now deals 2x damage against Chilled targets. We'll be looking forward to hearing your feedback

Changed files in this update

Arena of Kings Content Depot 1686821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.