v1.1.2.0 Patch Notes

v1.1.2.0 Changes:

Stuck in pillars: we've added unstuck protection and reduced the chance to get stuck in pillars/rocks.

Added limited edition profile backgrounds to celebrate the new year!

Changed the global chat channels to General, LFG, and Help.

Channel messages do not display during a game anymore to reduce spam while playing.

Increased the drop rate of Legendary Items during games.

Internally we're preparing for EU servers soon.

We're monitoring the health of the Party Finder tool and will make adjustments to speed it up when Season 1 begins (soon).

Fixed several client crashes.

Fixed several bugs with targeting and attacking Nihilist Orbs.

Fixed a bug with Lich receiving Wisdom gear during games.

Balance Changes

Stage 4 Sudden Death damage per tick is now the same as Stage 3 but now also reduces all healing by 30%. This change is targeted towards double healer compositions and edge-cases with two healers in overtime.

Assassin

The Whirling build is pretty good - we want Annihilate to be a little better.

Annihilate energy cost reduced from 50 to 45.

Puncture damage increased by 3%.

Slash damage increased by 3%.

Temple Strike cooldown reduced from 14 to 13 seconds.

Champion

Champion has been overperforming, we're bringing it down to a more fair level.

Basic attack damage reduced by 3%.

Slashing Strike bleeding duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Enrage no longer provides damage reduction. Fixed a bug that was causing Enrage to give 5% more Power than intended.

Lich

We know that Lich is overperforming at lower ratings - we'll continue to monitor it.

Nihilist

Orb of Smoke was basically a permanent Gospel of Onslaught (but better) with permanent uptime. This ability was way overtuned.

Gloom amplify reduced from 3% to 2% per stack.

Infusing an Orb of Smoke now also temporarily increases Health by 750.

Orb of Smoke power reduced from 82 to 35.

Ranger

Ranger needed more raw numbers to compete with the other DPS classes.

Elemental Arrow base damage increased by 2%.

Rain of Arrows damage increased by 6%.

Twisting Shot damage increased by 4%.

Wizard

Less damage on Frostbolt - bringing back the Ice Spikes playstyle - making Magic Missiles core to Frost's gameplay.