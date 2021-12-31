v1.1.2.0 Patch Notes

v1.1.2.0 Changes:
- Stuck in pillars: we've added unstuck protection and reduced the chance to get stuck in pillars/rocks.
- Added limited edition profile backgrounds to celebrate the new year!
- Changed the global chat channels to General, LFG, and Help.
- Channel messages do not display during a game anymore to reduce spam while playing.
- Increased the drop rate of Legendary Items during games.
- Internally we're preparing for EU servers soon.
- We're monitoring the health of the Party Finder tool and will make adjustments to speed it up when Season 1 begins (soon).
- Fixed several client crashes.
- Fixed several bugs with targeting and attacking Nihilist Orbs.
- Fixed a bug with Lich receiving Wisdom gear during games.
Balance Changes
- Stage 4 Sudden Death damage per tick is now the same as Stage 3 but now also reduces all healing by 30%. This change is targeted towards double healer compositions and edge-cases with two healers in overtime.
Assassin
The Whirling build is pretty good - we want Annihilate to be a little better.
- Annihilate energy cost reduced from 50 to 45.
- Puncture damage increased by 3%.
- Slash damage increased by 3%.
- Temple Strike cooldown reduced from 14 to 13 seconds.
Champion
Champion has been overperforming, we're bringing it down to a more fair level.
- Basic attack damage reduced by 3%.
- Slashing Strike bleeding duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
- Enrage no longer provides damage reduction. Fixed a bug that was causing Enrage to give 5% more Power than intended.
Lich
We know that Lich is overperforming at lower ratings - we'll continue to monitor it.
Nihilist
Orb of Smoke was basically a permanent Gospel of Onslaught (but better) with permanent uptime. This ability was way overtuned.
- Gloom amplify reduced from 3% to 2% per stack.
- Infusing an Orb of Smoke now also temporarily increases Health by 750.
- Orb of Smoke power reduced from 82 to 35.
Ranger
Ranger needed more raw numbers to compete with the other DPS classes.
- Elemental Arrow base damage increased by 2%.
- Rain of Arrows damage increased by 6%.
- Twisting Shot damage increased by 4%.
Wizard
Less damage on Frostbolt - bringing back the Ice Spikes playstyle - making Magic Missiles core to Frost's gameplay.
- Frostbolt damage reduced by 4%. Reverted the Mana nerf from 220 back to 200.
- Ice Spikes: reverted to require Chill instead of Freeze. Hypothermia now always roots for 3 seconds and counts as a Chill effect. Cooldown increased from 16 to 18 seconds. Stun duration reduced from 1.8 to 1.7 seconds.
- Magic Missiles now deals 2x damage against Chilled targets. We'll be looking forward to hearing your feedback
