December SDK Release

The editing tools for_ Primal Carnage: Extinction _have received a new update!

The December 2021 SDK release brings a cavalcade of new content to play around with, bringing the editor up to date with the Winter 2021 version of the game. See below for full details...

New Assets

Character assets include "blank base" textures for the Royal Dilo model courtesy of original artist Ikarop, higher res human textures and revised master shaders. Materials are still in the process of being reworked and optimized ahead of the PS4 relaunch, so they may change a fair bit in future SDK releases.

The master dino shader now has updated parameter names and new hint text if you hover over options in the material instance editor. All the of the same functionality is there, except for the now deprecated camo pattern system that is no longer supported for dinosaurs.

New environment assets include those used by the Waterlogged deathmatch map, featuring cryogenic storage tanks, special water effects, and new aquatic corpses.

Getting Bigger

With this latest release, the SDK install size approaching 40GB, so make sure you have enough space before updating. There is not much we can do about this, however we are working to reduce the size of the game itself, so that having both installed will be less cumbersome.

In our internal testing we managed to get PCE's install footprint down to below 9GB(!) so we're hopeful we can roll out that change to the live game this January.

We'll be slowing down updates to the main game in the first half of 2022 while we work to bring the PlayStation version up to date. Unfortunately, this means we will not be accepting new items for the Valentines, Easter or St. Patricks events this year.

The next update for Primal Carnage: Extinction will be the winter finale patch towards the end of January, which will include the winter overflow of items that didn't quite make it into the actual December update. After that we will be diving into console development.

Game updates will still occur on the Steam side during this time (though perhaps less frequently). However, we are primarily focused on bugfixing, optimization and general polish for the foreseeable future with less time spent on cosmetic-related content.

Happy New Year!

2021 was a very busy time for Primal, and we've got even more planned for 2022!

From all of us on the PCE team, thanks for playing and we hope you have a happy new year!

SDK Community Discord:

https://discord.gg/u5asUYG

PCE Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/primalcarnage

Mutations Quickstart Guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2263759090