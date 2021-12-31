Patch Notes - 0.3.16

Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue that would prevent final altar from updating end game stage
- Fixed an issue that would block certain achievements from updating
- Fixed an issue that would cause UI from getting stuck during stealing skulls
- Fixed collision issue inside "Warehouse" that would allow players to climb on windows
Updates
- Decreased lens flare and bloom intensity
- Adjusted volume levels for; footsteps, cold state and freezing state
- Adjusted difficulty level; The "Cryptid" is now much more aggressive and may rush towards players depending on stress stage
Changed files in this update