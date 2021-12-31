 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

HIDEAWAY update for 31 December 2021

Patch Notes - 0.3.16

Share · View all patches · Build 7957757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue that would prevent final altar from updating end game stage
  • Fixed an issue that would block certain achievements from updating
  • Fixed an issue that would cause UI from getting stuck during stealing skulls
  • Fixed collision issue inside "Warehouse" that would allow players to climb on windows

Updates

  • Decreased lens flare and bloom intensity
  • Adjusted volume levels for; footsteps, cold state and freezing state
  • Adjusted difficulty level; The "Cryptid" is now much more aggressive and may rush towards players depending on stress stage

Changed files in this update

Early Access Public Depot Depot 1699531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.