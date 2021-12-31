 Skip to content

Birthright update for 31 December 2021

v0.19.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7957713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several major performance fixes on World Map and AI. This should remove a lot of spiky CPU. Special thanks to Amarum for sending Save Games to analyze in these fixes :)

  • Added new World HUD logs Filter for type of messages (can finally avoid spam)
  • Added Cancel Mission button - This does not clean up everything in the World right now
  • Settlements now searches for trade targets in a lesser distance
  • Settlements can only have 2 Trade Convoys each at a time now, down from 4 each
  • All Item and Character Tooltips have had fixups to be more clear visually in all cases
  • Fixed Mission Cattle Thief where it now properly has a lesser Cave Troll and not a 3 Star Warrior Troll
  • Urn Coins from Dungeons should now properly be added to Player in Single Player

