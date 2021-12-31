RAILROADS Online! - build 211231

changelog:
-loaded freight is now highlighted when you can unload it
-to toggle the unload look at the freight from the side of the car you want to unload and click the unload button
-freight can only be unloaded at the correct platform; if the platform demand and the freight type do not match, the freight unload will not be started
-fixed turntable bug: engines can be saved on turntables without being launched on load game, Note: location of old turntables might not be correct anymore
-fixed turntable speed for low frame rates
Happy new year!
