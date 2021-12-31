 Skip to content

RAILROADS Online! update for 31 December 2021

RAILROADS Online! - build 211231

Share · View all patches · Build 7957699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changelog:

-loaded freight is now highlighted when you can unload it

-to toggle the unload look at the freight from the side of the car you want to unload and click the unload button

-freight can only be unloaded at the correct platform; if the platform demand and the freight type do not match, the freight unload will not be started

-fixed turntable bug: engines can be saved on turntables without being launched on load game, Note: location of old turntables might not be correct anymore

-fixed turntable speed for low frame rates

Happy new year!

