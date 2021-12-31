v0.14.0: New Year's Update

New update to meet 2022! First shortcut stages were finally implemented adding new choices in game's playthrough. New game changing items were added in the new update, including a powerful Armament which drastically changes attacks of some masks. A new object Stash allows you to manipulate with artifacts throughout runs easier allowing more bold experimentation with items.

[Stages]

Shortcuts are alternative stages which player can enter after completing some condition.

They are highly rewarding and allow you to skip several stages for faster progress but they can be more challenging than the regular ones.

1-B Keldal Village: a shortcut to 2-2. You can find an entrance to it by entering 1-3 as Iance. Dangerous treants are lurking around guarding a lot of wooden and bronze chests.

1-A Shoals: a secret shortcut. You can enter it by finding an entrance deep down in the void on 1-1 making it's extremely risky to find. It's full of dangerous hordes of Nymphs and contains an artifact chest and a diamond chest. Beating this stage will send you to 3-1.

[Objects]

Stash: Spawns on 1-1 and 7-1, allows you to put up to 2 artifacts which you can retrieve at any other stash, for example in the beginning of the next run.

[Items]

Number of Items increased by 8 (from 110 to 118)

Artifacts: Rapier, Lamp, Dissipator

Anomalies: Armament, Restrainer, Ring, Roulette, Grinder

[Item Reworks]

Mirror: -0.5 resistance instead of -1, halves iframes instead of dividing it by 10

Headband: Headband now increases damage by 50% per cooldown instead of doubling it per each cooldown

[LACUNA]

Lacuna may perform several actions, chance depends on Lacuna's power

Inactivity timer sets to random amount up to a square of Lacuna's power, so it acts more frequently

[Bug Fixes]

Arkin's powercoils crash was fixed

Tarraxt's guns now affected by Z-axis

New update will be supported with few smaller updates throughout the next month to tweak new gameplay mechanics and get prepared for the next major update.

Plans for v0.15 (approx. late February/2nd devversary of Frail Faces):

Another one challenge room, another one short-cut stage

Mutation mechanic which works an individual inventory for each mask

Change AI of some enemies

More work on VFX and SFX

Add more optional texts and work on existing ones

Happy New Year!