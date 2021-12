Share · View all patches · Build 7957693 · Last edited 31 December 2021 – 12:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the last update of 2021!

We have a really big boy joining the aquatics today. Please welcome the mighty Mosasaurus!

This beast can do some real damage with its huge jaws so make sure you check it out!

We would like to wish you all a very happy new year! See you in 2022!