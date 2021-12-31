v2021.12.7 - Happy New Year!

I just wanted to say thank you for an awesome 2021, at least in relation to Fireworks Mania. Thanks to all who have been part of the game for a long time and welcome to all the new ones that join the Fireworks Mania community every day.

With workshop/mod support release about 2 weeks ago it seems like we are entering an even more exciting 2022 - as these last 2 weeks since that update have been crazy.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3130562683298277175

As of writing, you guys have downloaded 497,895 mods, so as we have like 10 hours left of 2021 here in Denmark, I'm pretty sure we will hit that 500k mark before the end of 2021, which is insane.

Big thanks to all you players having fun with the mods, giving feedback and coming with new ideas.

Big big thanks to all the mod creators who are creating even better looking fireworks than I have been able too. This just shows me that spending the time to add mod support was the right thing and you guys keep impressing me with what you can do!

As this was actually suppose to just be a little patch note, lets stop here with the actual change log.

Have an awesome New Years and remember fireworks isn't a toy!

See you in 2022 :)

Enjoy!

CHANGES

Changed billboards in City to match New Years

Added lights to the posters around the City so it's a bit easier to see, as some actually have some useful info ;)

Added new translator to the Credits page

Updated colliders on the open dumpster in City as it seems people would like to fill it with "stuff"

Added physics to more objects in the City

Added logic to more objects/buildings so they can be set on fire

BUGS

Fixed odd alignment and scrolling bug on Credits UI

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/