SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 31 December 2021

Update # 9: Global Events, New Ship, Cockpit Decorations

Update # 9: Global Events, New Ship, Cockpit Decorations

Patchnotes



The Galactic Council is online!

New Year's is the time for a thematic update and the introduction of the content we've all been waiting for!

Meet the list of innovations:

Content:

  • Added ship Bastion Black Mouse
  • Added new items for customizing cockpits
  • Added new items for customizing the CAT!
  • Added a new cockpit (for the Black Mouse ship)

Player's property:

  • Introduced new cockpit customization mechanics. Now you can place individual items in special prepared slots.

Quests / Events:

  • Added global events! And the first of them, in which you can participate, are two New Year's events.
  • Added mechanics of rewards for contracts in the form of unique items (completing a global event, you get contracts, for the completion of which you will receive a reward)

Enjoy the game and happy 2022! :)

