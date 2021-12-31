Update # 9: Global Events, New Ship, Cockpit Decorations

The Galactic Council is online!
New Year's is the time for a thematic update and the introduction of the content we've all been waiting for!
Meet the list of innovations:
Content:
- Added ship Bastion Black Mouse
- Added new items for customizing cockpits
- Added new items for customizing the CAT!
- Added a new cockpit (for the Black Mouse ship)
Player's property:
- Introduced new cockpit customization mechanics. Now you can place individual items in special prepared slots.
Quests / Events:
- Added global events! And the first of them, in which you can participate, are two New Year's events.
- Added mechanics of rewards for contracts in the form of unique items (completing a global event, you get contracts, for the completion of which you will receive a reward)
Enjoy the game and happy 2022! :)
