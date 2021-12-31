Dec 31st - Happy New Year 2022!

It's finally 2022! A special patch to celebrate with Carevil's New Year Festival and many more NY's goodies!
Patch Note v7.53
Added new re-usable items: North Star and Southen Star to event shop.
Added 18 new FrostDew weapons to Tower of Ascension's collector shop.
Update all FrostDew weapons's missing effect.
Expand Tower of Ascension to 60 floors.
Update and re-open Death Carnevil with New Year theme. (Open after 20.00 at Ichijo's noodle shop.)
Added new money items to free item shop and guild shop: Bronze Baphy, Silver Baphy and Gold Baphy (can be buy/sold with the same silver.)
Added new Barbas's SSS - Short Circuit (Deals STR(1x~2x) + TAL(100~200) [thunder] dmg (double for machines) and inflict paralyze for 4s.)
Added new Verin's SSS - Ice Rain (Channel ice rain toward one enemy, dealing 30xTAL(45~90) ice m.dmg.)
Added new Nija's SSS - Midnight Palm (Deals STR(3x~6x) [light]/[shadow] dmg and inflicts 50% lightDown/shadowDown for LVL(13~23)s.)
Added new Fay's SSS - Arcane Burst (Temporary remove nAttack's delay and use 5xLVL(10~20)% of current MP as its m.dmg for 15s.)
Updated new Mim's SSS Icons for Grey Slumber:
Added new FX to Mim's SSS - SelfHypnosis and up date its icon.
Added new FX to Amy's SSS - Repent.
Fixed Killjoy's SSS: Killer String bug and extends its time to 23s.
Fixed reward boxes not added to client at the end of stages.
