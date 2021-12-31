 Skip to content

DemonsAreCrazy update for 31 December 2021

Dec 31st - Happy New Year 2022!

It's finally 2022! A special patch to celebrate with Carevil's New Year Festival and many more NY's goodies!

Patch Note v7.53

  • Added new re-usable items: North Star and Southen Star to event shop.

  • Added 18 new FrostDew weapons to Tower of Ascension's collector shop.

  • Update all FrostDew weapons's missing effect.

  • Expand Tower of Ascension to 60 floors.

  • Update and re-open Death Carnevil with New Year theme. (Open after 20.00 at Ichijo's noodle shop.)

  • Added new money items to free item shop and guild shop: Bronze Baphy, Silver Baphy and Gold Baphy (can be buy/sold with the same silver.)

  • Added new Barbas's SSS - Short Circuit (Deals STR(1x~2x) + TAL(100~200) [thunder] dmg (double for machines) and inflict paralyze for 4s.)

  • Added new Verin's SSS - Ice Rain (Channel ice rain toward one enemy, dealing 30xTAL(45~90) ice m.dmg.)

  • Added new Nija's SSS - Midnight Palm (Deals STR(3x~6x) [light]/[shadow] dmg and inflicts 50% lightDown/shadowDown for LVL(13~23)s.)

  • Added new Fay's SSS - Arcane Burst (Temporary remove nAttack's delay and use 5xLVL(10~20)% of current MP as its m.dmg for 15s.)

  • Updated new Mim's SSS Icons for Grey Slumber:

  • Added new FX to Mim's SSS - SelfHypnosis and up date its icon.

  • Added new FX to Amy's SSS - Repent.

  • Fixed Killjoy's SSS: Killer String bug and extends its time to 23s.

  • Fixed reward boxes not added to client at the end of stages.

