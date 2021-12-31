 Skip to content

BeatBeat update for 31 December 2021

The Last BeatBeat Update of 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7957355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates & Fixes

  • Fixed some dynamic B9 events not playing when they should
  • Added beta for new "Painting Mode" to platform editor
  • Users can no longer select custom level images larger than 1MB for custom level icons
  • New graphics for checkpoints and level clears
  • Resolved issue that arises when multiple controllers are plugged in at the same time
  • Improved some level editor UI elements

Something else I'm doing before the 1.0 release is revisiting old levels to give them some extra punch in terms of camera-work and level-art. I'll be marking those updates in the patch notes as I go through them.

Level Reduxes:

  • Shoujo (Grow)
  • D'un Autre Jour (Flourish)

