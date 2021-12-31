The Last BeatBeat Update of 2021

Updates & Fixes
- Fixed some dynamic B9 events not playing when they should
- Added beta for new "Painting Mode" to platform editor
- Users can no longer select custom level images larger than 1MB for custom level icons
- New graphics for checkpoints and level clears
- Resolved issue that arises when multiple controllers are plugged in at the same time
- Improved some level editor UI elements
Something else I'm doing before the 1.0 release is revisiting old levels to give them some extra punch in terms of camera-work and level-art. I'll be marking those updates in the patch notes as I go through them.
Level Reduxes:
- Shoujo (Grow)
- D'un Autre Jour (Flourish)
