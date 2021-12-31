 Skip to content

Panty&Demons update for 31 December 2021

Happy new year!

Build 7957295

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our small team, wishes you a Happy New Year!

The whole year we worked hard to please you release the game, and it was not in vain, though not many people have learned about the game, but those who played, got a lot of good emotions!

Thank you for staying with us!

P.S. As a gift for coming into the game you get 100 threads ^_^

