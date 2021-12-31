Share · View all patches · Build 7957244 · Last edited 31 December 2021 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4.

Greetings, This is MIR4.

As the Wayfarer Travel system became available after the update maintenance on November 30th, 2021, all the servers will be enabled to use Wayfarer Travel in consecutive order.

If you have been planning on transferring to another server on January, please check the schedule below.

[Wayfarer Travel Open Schedule on January]

■ Details : Transferring to servers listed below will become available in accordance with corresponding date.

※ You can buy Wayfarer Travel Pass from Shop > Common Products > Travel Pass in the game.

<6th Wayfarer Travel Open>

Schedule :

ASIA (UTC+8) : Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:00 am

INDIA (UTC+6) : Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:00 am

MENA (UTC+3) : Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:00 am

EU (UTC+2) : Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:00 am

SA (UTC-3) : Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:00 am

NA (UTC-4) : Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:00 pm

List of available servers



<7th Wayfarer Travel Open>

Schedule :

ASIA (UTC+8) : Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:00 am

INDIA (UTC+6) : Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:00 am

MENA (UTC+3) : Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 06:00 am

EU (UTC+2) : Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:00 am

SA (UTC-3) : Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:00 am

NA (UTC-4) : Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:00 pm

List of available servers



<8th Wayfarer Travel Open>

Schedule :

ASIA (UTC+8) : Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:00 am

INDIA (UTC+6) : Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:00 am

MENA (UTC+3) : Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:00 am

EU (UTC+2) : Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:00 am

SA (UTC-3) : Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:00 am

NA (UTC-4) : Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:00 pm

List of available servers



<9th Wayfarer Travel Open>

Schedule :

ASIA (UTC+8) : Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:00 am

INDIA (UTC+6) : Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:00 am

MENA (UTC+3) : Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:00 am

EU (UTC+2) : Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:00 am

SA (UTC-3) : Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:00 am

NA (UTC-4) : Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:00 pm

List of available servers



We will cheer and support your journey through Wayfarer Travel and the beginning of the new era in the new server.

Thank you.