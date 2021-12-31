Day One Fix!

Greetins. First and foremost, my most sincere gratitude to everyone who bought the game on day 1. This was an amazing motivation boost for us. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support.

As we became aware of a certain number of annoying bugs, we have quickly worked on a bugfix and also a new feature.

We have mostly fixed the issue with objects appearing outside.

We have fixed the issue of objects appearing off the ground when your camera is close to the ceiling.

Fixed some small translation errors.

Fixed some character control issues.

There have been some small updates to the houses.

The camera rotation speed has been increased in Design Mode.

Object rotation speed has been increased. You can rotate your objects easily now.

The scale tool has been reconfigured. You can change the size with more control now.

There have been instances of placing an item where the character is supposed to be. This has caused issues where the character gets stuck in the object. To help with that, let us introduce our new friend Liam. Say hi to Liam!

We continue to work on other bugs as quickly as possible. We are aware of the issue where the Mouse cursor does not appear when you access Pause Menu while in character mode. While we try to solve that issue, please access the Pause Menu while you are in Design Mode.

Thank you for your continued patience, knowing we are in Early Access.