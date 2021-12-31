Repair the problem that the aura cannot be triggered repeatedly
Repair the problem of incorrect calculation of life consumption when the upper limit of physical strength is lowered.
Repair the problem of overlapping treasure chests and teleportation doors in a single-door room of the camp.
Modify the problem that the wall of the secret room passage under the stairs of the kingdom scene is penetrated.
Optimize the excessive time of moving stop animation to improve the operation response speed.
Optimize the wall height and camera blocking in the room of the newbie guide corridor
Optimize the lighting baking effect in the room of newbie guide process
Optimize the lighting baking effect of the castle scene
Never Return update for 31 December 2021
Update v7.40
