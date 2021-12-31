 Skip to content

Never Return update for 31 December 2021

Update v7.40

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair the problem that the aura cannot be triggered repeatedly

Repair the problem of incorrect calculation of life consumption when the upper limit of physical strength is lowered.

Repair the problem of overlapping treasure chests and teleportation doors in a single-door room of the camp.

Modify the problem that the wall of the secret room passage under the stairs of the kingdom scene is penetrated.

Optimize the excessive time of moving stop animation to improve the operation response speed.

Optimize the wall height and camera blocking in the room of the newbie guide corridor

Optimize the lighting baking effect in the room of newbie guide process

Optimize the lighting baking effect of the castle scene

Changed files in this update

地牢迷途 Content Depot 1612621
