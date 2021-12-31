Build Update #DEC31 #100

Added

1- Visual revamp for combat background and various UI elements.

2- Tutorial mode reworked into a new dialogue-heavy prologue. Player actions will trigger certain dialogue during combat. Also, rewards will be given based on how many dialogues are triggered in the prologue.

3- New progression design: Each chapter is represented in a different location. Each location has multiple mission areas. Finish mission areas to complete a location and move on to the next chapter. Currently, only 1 chapter is available. More chapters are already in production.

4- New weapon types and animations for player characters.

5- New way to inject more visual elements into dialogue.

6- New sound system in combat. Sound can be triggered by other conditions instead of only impact.

7- New perk system and more working perks that alter combat stats and behavior.

8- New economy system. Earn coins by defeating enemies and finishing missions. Earn credits by selling looted weapons in missions.

9- New wingman system that can be unlocked by spending coins on carbon copies of acquired characters.

10- New equipment management features, including refilling weapon durability with coins and upgrading weapons with credit and coins.

11- New food system. When using wingmen in combat, you can use a special perk to collect food for later use outside of combat.

12- New rarity and level features for items and weapons.

13- New level feature for player characters and enemies.

14- New mission types. Key missions progress mission area completion; Special missions hold better loot but could be more dangerous and have a time limit to access.

15- New mission area system. Spending too much time in mission areas during combat will result in the loss of unfinished missions. Loss of key mission will result in a reboot of the whole mission area, which raises a chunk of the crisis rate. Once the crisis reaches the limit it will be game over.

16- New death and retreat features. Getting killed during combat will make you drop all the loot you acquired within the current run of the mission area you are in. You can retry the same mission and retrieve the dropped loot or withdraw from the mission area with the loot before heading into dangerous missions. Sometimes it is better to withdraw with some loot and do some equipment management like refilling durability and upgrading gears, and then go back into the mission area with that extra safety and firepower.

17 - More visual aid on control scheme for both keyboard and controller in various screens.