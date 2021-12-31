 Skip to content

The Lost King of Avallon update for 31 December 2021

Friday Update #6

Share · View all patches · Build 7957036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I wasn’t going to make the next update that fast, but during the week we received a lot of bug reports. Some of these mistakes have been going on for a long time.

And we did our best to fix them as much as possible.

If you have come across such moments when the monsters on the map are frozen, or your character could not move, then I have good news for you. We fixed it all (I really hope that for good).

There were not many visible changes in the game, mainly fixes of some broken buttons and minor interface fixes.

With you was the main helper of Santa Claus on the island of Avallon,

Happy New Year to you! 🎄

Changed files in this update

The Lost King of Avallon Windows Depot 1576971
  • Loading history…
The Lost King of Avallon MacOS Depot 1576973
  • Loading history…
The Lost King of Avallon Linux64 Depot 1576974
  • Loading history…
