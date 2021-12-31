Friday Update #6

Hello everyone!

I wasn’t going to make the next update that fast, but during the week we received a lot of bug reports. Some of these mistakes have been going on for a long time.

And we did our best to fix them as much as possible.

If you have come across such moments when the monsters on the map are frozen, or your character could not move, then I have good news for you. We fixed it all (I really hope that for good).

There were not many visible changes in the game, mainly fixes of some broken buttons and minor interface fixes.

With you was the main helper of Santa Claus on the island of Avallon,

Happy New Year to you! 🎄