Alpha 58 - Hotfix 6

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (6) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: One possible cause of sometimes disappearing content of Waterholders after save/load (more work needed)
- Fixed: Customized Craft/Build Recipe Favorites are reset after save/load
- Fixed: Setting Craft/Build Recipe as "Favorite" in a given group sometimes affects Favorite setting in other Craft/Build groups too
- Fixed: Craft/Build recipe favorites are not set in correct order/amount in new game
- Fixed: Sometimes disappearing Paddle from hands when turning on/off the Map while Paddling Manually
- Fixed: Sometimes disappearing Paddle from hands and not responsive Map UI when turning on/off the Map while fast Auto Paddling
- Fixed: Sometimes the Canoe starts to move very fast when Auto paddling is turned on and the Map is shown
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update