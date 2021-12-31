Adjusted the discount display.
Adjusted the size of Christmas Emoji
Increase the revive cooldown for 1V1 mode.
Adjusted some of the xp reward events, passive classes will get more xp than before.
*Adjusted some of the Ability Perk balance:
1.SMASH:
-ARMOUR: Increase the ability charge time appropriately.
-DAZE: Decrease the ability charge time by a small amount.
Increase the stun period.
2.GHOST:
-AGILE: Increase the ability charge time by a small amount.
Increase the movement speed during ability time appropriately.
3.THIEF:
-EXTEND: Increase the ability duration appropriately.
-SURGE: Increase the ability charge time by a small amount.
Increase the ability duration by a small amount.
-HEIST: Decrease the ability charge time by a small amount.
Decrease the ability duration by a small amount.
4.SNIPE:
-REFLEX: Decrease the ability charge time appropriately.
-NITRO: Significantly Decrease the ability charge time.
5.SHOCK:
-EXTEND: Increase the ability charge time by a small amount.
Decrease the ability duration appropriately.
-DAZE: Increase the stun period by an appropriate amount.
-NITRO: Reduce the ability charge time appropriately.
6.BLADE:
-HUNTER: Reduce the ability charge time by a small amount.
Laser League: World Arena update for 31 December 2021
Patch 2.0.0.3
Adjusted the discount display.
Changed files in this update