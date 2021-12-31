 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Laser League: World Arena update for 31 December 2021

Patch 2.0.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7956878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the discount display.

Adjusted the size of Christmas Emoji

Increase the revive cooldown for 1V1 mode.

Adjusted some of the xp reward events, passive classes will get more xp than before.

*Adjusted some of the Ability Perk balance:

1.SMASH:

-ARMOUR: Increase the ability charge time appropriately.

-DAZE: Decrease the ability charge time by a small amount.

Increase the stun period.

2.GHOST:

-AGILE: Increase the ability charge time by a small amount.

Increase the movement speed during ability time appropriately.

3.THIEF:

-EXTEND: Increase the ability duration appropriately.

-SURGE: Increase the ability charge time by a small amount.

Increase the ability duration by a small amount.

-HEIST: Decrease the ability charge time by a small amount.

Decrease the ability duration by a small amount.

4.SNIPE:

-REFLEX: Decrease the ability charge time appropriately.

-NITRO: Significantly Decrease the ability charge time.

5.SHOCK:

-EXTEND: Increase the ability charge time by a small amount.

Decrease the ability duration appropriately.

-DAZE: Increase the stun period by an appropriate amount.

-NITRO: Reduce the ability charge time appropriately.

6.BLADE:

-HUNTER: Reduce the ability charge time by a small amount.

Changed files in this update

Laser League Content Depot 570461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.