More Fixes and Improvements!

-The Main view and Mirror view will now zoom independently with the scroll wheel!
-Fixed an issue with not being able to exit sleeping easily!
-The previous change to Troves has been removed. Instead: after collecting 10 Rune Troves in a single Run, the chance to get Rune Troves will decrease.
-Many fixes and improvements for the Russian language!
-Fixed various bugs introduced in English due to localization
-Fixed double master reclaimer icons
-Fixed description for Ionic Charger Elemental Overload
-Fixed description for Ionic Charger Status Affinity
-The Language option is movable
Era 3 is in the works, and an upgrade for the Lantern is coming soon!
