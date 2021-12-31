More Fixes and Improvements!

-The Main view and Mirror view will now zoom independently with the scroll wheel!

-Fixed an issue with not being able to exit sleeping easily!

-The previous change to Troves has been removed. Instead: after collecting 10 Rune Troves in a single Run, the chance to get Rune Troves will decrease.

-Many fixes and improvements for the Russian language!

-Fixed various bugs introduced in English due to localization

-Fixed double master reclaimer icons

-Fixed description for Ionic Charger Elemental Overload

-Fixed description for Ionic Charger Status Affinity

-The Language option is movable

Era 3 is in the works, and an upgrade for the Lantern is coming soon!