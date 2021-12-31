Release Notes v0.20211230

Hero Appearance
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the Hair selection from being saved.
- Hero appearance can now be saved without having to dye a slot first.
Models
- Fixed an issue where several helmets were not displaying on Hero Portraits.
- Fixed an issue with selected dye colors not displaying on some models.
Battles
- Fixed a bug where Block Chance was using the geared value for PvP.
- Fixed a bug where Health on Block was using the geared value for PvP.
- Fixed a bug where Critical Chance was using the geared value for PvP.
- Fixed a bug where Block Mitigation was using the geared value for PvP.
- Fixed a bug where Ward Mitigation was using the geared value for PvP.
Leaderboards
- Leaderboards now show the top 20 leaders.
- Leaderboards should do a better job updating your displayed rank while you are playing (updated every 3 minutes)
- Clicking a leaderboard entry will now show you the profile stats for that account.
Maps
- The King of The Hill Multiplayer and AI Map has been adjusted to remove a low spot and to open up the field of play a bit more.
Other Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented rank points from being added to accounts after Multiplayer PvP games.
Changed files in this update