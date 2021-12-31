 Skip to content

HEXAD update for 31 December 2021

Release Notes v0.20211230

Build 7956791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hero Appearance

  • Fixed a bug that was preventing the Hair selection from being saved.
  • Hero appearance can now be saved without having to dye a slot first.

Models

  • Fixed an issue where several helmets were not displaying on Hero Portraits.
  • Fixed an issue with selected dye colors not displaying on some models.

Battles

  • Fixed a bug where Block Chance was using the geared value for PvP.
  • Fixed a bug where Health on Block was using the geared value for PvP.
  • Fixed a bug where Critical Chance was using the geared value for PvP.
  • Fixed a bug where Block Mitigation was using the geared value for PvP.
  • Fixed a bug where Ward Mitigation was using the geared value for PvP.

Leaderboards

  • Leaderboards now show the top 20 leaders.
  • Leaderboards should do a better job updating your displayed rank while you are playing (updated every 3 minutes)
  • Clicking a leaderboard entry will now show you the profile stats for that account.

Maps

  • The King of The Hill Multiplayer and AI Map has been adjusted to remove a low spot and to open up the field of play a bit more.

Other Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented rank points from being added to accounts after Multiplayer PvP games.

