Meister2 update for 31 December 2021

Update

31 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Two single player maps have been added. (Crossroads, Quaary Town)

  • You can now see where the wave starts on the minimap!

  • An upgrade item has been added to <Future Technology Learning Center>.

    • Building Material Improvement - The HP of the completed building is increased by 500.

  • The UI of each building now displays the current health of the building. (It's even more surprising that it hasn't been there before)

Improvements:

  • The AI to retreat when being targeted is a bit smarter. Now attempts to retreat when the unit has the lowest HP in its squad.

Balance:

  • Healer's heal range increased by 500.

Fixed:

  • Fixed text to not be awkward when trying to win and go to the title screen.
  • <Market> and <Future Technology Learning Center> now display the text color correctly.

