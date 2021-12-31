Features:
-
Two single player maps have been added. (Crossroads, Quaary Town)
-
You can now see where the wave starts on the minimap!
-
An upgrade item has been added to <Future Technology Learning Center>.
- Building Material Improvement - The HP of the completed building is increased by 500.
-
The UI of each building now displays the current health of the building. (It's even more surprising that it hasn't been there before)
Improvements:
- The AI to retreat when being targeted is a bit smarter. Now attempts to retreat when the unit has the lowest HP in its squad.
Balance:
- Healer's heal range increased by 500.
Fixed:
- Fixed text to not be awkward when trying to win and go to the title screen.
- <Market> and <Future Technology Learning Center> now display the text color correctly.
Changed files in this update