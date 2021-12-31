Patch Notes 211231

Hey everyone,

Got some bug fixes for you and new Tilt Five setup info.

It appears that there are files associated with Tilt Five support that are causing crashes on some Windows computers. So If you are using Tilt Five with Battle Map Studio, I created a separate beta build that enables Tilt Five support. The beta is called tiltfive. This gif shows how you enable a beta, and here is the associated Steam article.

Apologies to anyone that has crashed due to this issue! I've been in contact with the folks at Tilt Five about this and as far as I know they are investigating possible causes.

As always, please let me know if you are experiencing any crashes, especially when using Tilt Five.

Here are some other updates:

Moved the home page links to the bottom of the panel and added "Send Feedback" and "Report Bug" buttons so feedback buttons are more accessible.

Fixed a bug where placing plants or props when the randomization toggle was on could select invalid styles, resulting in plants/props not being placed.

Fixed a bug where deleting a local file would not immediately refresh the files displayed in Battle Map Studio.

Fixed a bug where clicking on a local file would not deselect that file so if the same file was loaded again from the home panel, it would need to be first deselected.

Fixed a few placement animations where the rotations were not correct.

Fixed a bug where switching from fog to main light in the light settings panel would not allow editing the main light thereafter.

That it for now. Thanks for being awesome!

Bradley