 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Quarantineer update for 31 December 2021

Update 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 7956765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Major Increase of Face Mask, Sanitizer effectiveness.
  • Other minor effectiveness adjustment for Medical industry Items.
  • Overuse of medical items will hit a lower boundary in local cities to balance between strategies.
  • Lockdown will have more impact on curbing local city's viral transmission ( infection rate ).
  • Slightly nerfed regular protest rate.
  • Added Exit Button on the menu.
  • Additional 4 extra save slots.
  • Shortened game stories progressing period. ( faster game play )
  • Added Language setting in initial game landing page.
  • Fixed : smoke screen news will only divert citizen's attention, and will not affect viral data suspicion.

Happy Gaming, and please don't fight with other people in the discussion.

Let's have a civil discourse, shall we ? :)

Happy New Year !

Stay Safe !

Best,

Daniel.

Changed files in this update

Quarantineer Windows Depot 1835841
  • Loading history…
Quarantineer Mac Depot 1835842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.