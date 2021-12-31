Update 1.03

- Major Increase of Face Mask, Sanitizer effectiveness.
- Other minor effectiveness adjustment for Medical industry Items.
- Overuse of medical items will hit a lower boundary in local cities to balance between strategies.
- Lockdown will have more impact on curbing local city's viral transmission ( infection rate ).
- Slightly nerfed regular protest rate.
- Added Exit Button on the menu.
- Additional 4 extra save slots.
- Shortened game stories progressing period. ( faster game play )
- Added Language setting in initial game landing page.
- Fixed : smoke screen news will only divert citizen's attention, and will not affect viral data suspicion.
Happy Gaming, and please don't fight with other people in the discussion.
Let's have a civil discourse, shall we ? :)
Happy New Year !
Stay Safe !
Best,
Daniel.
Changed files in this update