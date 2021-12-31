 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 31 December 2021

Biggest update so far :)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version v0.3.0.15

REQUIRES A NEW SAVE!

Added Features:

  • Added all stages of Trees. (all 5 stages completed)
  • Water Bucket Recipe
  • Added Water Buckets
  • 3 New recipes available to be seen in the work bench (they include: Furniture Work Bench, Water Troughs, Chicken Litter nests and chicken nests)
  • Added Berry Bushes
  • Can harvest berries from bushes
  • Added Stats on plants if you walk over to them
  • Can take water from wells

Changes:

  • Changed Background colour
  • Weeds no longer give seeds
  • Weeds are now saved under plants
  • Weeds are now weeds and spread every 21 hours of sunlight (2.1 days)
  • Major changes to chests

