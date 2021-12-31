Biggest update so far :)

Version v0.3.0.15
REQUIRES A NEW SAVE!
Added Features:
- Added all stages of Trees. (all 5 stages completed)
- Water Bucket Recipe
- Added Water Buckets
- 3 New recipes available to be seen in the work bench (they include: Furniture Work Bench, Water Troughs, Chicken Litter nests and chicken nests)
- Added Berry Bushes
- Can harvest berries from bushes
- Added Stats on plants if you walk over to them
- Can take water from wells
Changes:
- Changed Background colour
- Weeds no longer give seeds
- Weeds are now saved under plants
- Weeds are now weeds and spread every 21 hours of sunlight (2.1 days)
- Major changes to chests
Changed files in this update