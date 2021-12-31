Update 20 is here - Shoulder lock (virtual stock), M67 Grenades, and more

Changelog - Update 20

Main Features:

-You can now activate physics based shoulder lock anywhere on your body, shoulders, chin, hips, forehead, etc. Hold your gun's stock near your shoulders, and double tap your hand's thumbstick to activate shoulder lock. A blue circle will show up inticating the shoulder lock position. Double tap again to deactivate shoulder lock. The shoulder lock position is fixed based on where you activate it, so you need to position your gun to your desired position first.

-Aiming down sights should now be almost as close to real life as possible, with the new physics based shoulder lock system

-Added M67 grenade. Use trigger grip to pull pin. You can also cook the grenade by pressing trigger on your holding hand after pulling the pin out.

New:

-added physics based shoulder lock mechanic, hold gun near your shoulder and double tap your hand's thumbstick to activate/deactivate.

-added M67 grenade (ordinance)

-added 5.45x39mm round, fixed AK12's caliber to be 5.45x39mm

-added hand snap points for the fixed grips of certain guns (AUG A1 and A3, MP5K, Striker, M60)

-added mechanism for pistols where secondary grips will only affect the gun direction if it is held far enough away from main hand, or is holding on to a grip attachment

Changes:

-changed eotech's reticle back to previous reticle

-changed pso-1 scope's reticle to more realistic version

-fixed issue where magazines would drop through item spawners table when spawning

-made bullet optimizations for fps and performance

-optimized blood impact fx and reduced lag time when first spawning blood impacts

-fixed issue where controllers would continue to rumble after firing last round on auto for some guns

-fixed M79 grenade launch sound being too low pitched for some reason

-added haptic feedback when firing the RPG from the launcher

-fixed collisions on bulpups, made it easier to load mags into bulpulp style guns

-fixed striker ejection handle being stuck issue

-fixed issue with vector mag not inserting sometimes

-fixed 300 AAC bullet muzzle velocity to be 310m/s, previously was using the supersonic version's muzzle velocity

-adjusted quest cpu and gpu usage parameters again for further battery usage optimisation

-slightly increased bullet casing eject speed