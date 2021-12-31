 Skip to content

Earth Elements update for 31 December 2021

0.8.3.1. patch fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

main fix

-update stamina2 - function refactored - adjusted to faster computer graphic cards

when fps was strong update satmaina2 - was updating :stamina ,sleep, rest to fast - fixed

-parallax background adjusted - moved from camera node

-m-key adding to drop zone only if console3 open

-e_e_config added music on off for gui fx main music sounds

-update programming environment to newest Godot engine 3.4.2

notes:

patch was released to fix updatestamina2 function

thank you

Changed files in this update

Earth Elements Content Depot 1527711
  • Loading history…
