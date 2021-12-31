0.8.3.1. patch fixes

main fix
-update stamina2 - function refactored - adjusted to faster computer graphic cards
when fps was strong update satmaina2 - was updating :stamina ,sleep, rest to fast - fixed
-parallax background adjusted - moved from camera node
-m-key adding to drop zone only if console3 open
-e_e_config added music on off for gui fx main music sounds
-update programming environment to newest Godot engine 3.4.2
notes:
patch was released to fix updatestamina2 function
thank you
