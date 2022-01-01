 Skip to content

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update for 1 January 2022

Update 101 - Patch 1 is Now Live!

Howdy Folks!

Quick patch this week, just to clean up the Meatmas day gifts

I'm not posting a changelog for now, as it's pure spoilers (as is the unboxing video above).

Hope you all have a safe and enjoyable New Years!

  • Anton

