Automobilista 2 V1.3.2.0 RELEASED!

Automobilista 2 has now been updated to V1.3.2.0 - this update is largely focused on bug fixing & bringing further quality-of-life improvements to the game to wrap up the development in 2021. More to come soon in 2022 - look forward to the upcoming Dev Update for further info!
IMPORTANT: As previously announced, following the extensive physics and setup revisions from recent months the Time Trial boards and its setup database have been reset and are starting fresh as of this update.
V1.3.1.1 -> V1.3.2.0 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
- Added Fanatec CLS DD control sets
- Fixed view changing to default attached camera instead of last driving view after switching camera on session live timing boards
- Fixed MP Opponent type spinner allowing wrap and causing class list display issues
- Fixed missing player avatar image on profile affinity tab
- Fixed incorrect wheel range for some controllers
- Rate limited Fanatec rumble motor updates
UI & HUD
- Fixed an issue that would prevent driver profile details being saved in some instances.
- Added user option to configure ICM auto-close time (options > gameplay > display > ICM Auto-Close)
- Replay screen: Allowed info elements to remain visible when controls are hidden and added watched driver overview.
- Added "Favourite Content" info to Profile screen.
- Added "Outlap" status to session overview screen.
- Fixed main menu replays button not opening correct profile tab
- Fixed incorrect environment info on advanced setup screen
- Adjusted scaling of weight distribution values
- Added option to "unready" in pre-race screen
- Fixed Online Opponent Settings page not showing all set classes
- Fixed track map overlap on lobby details page
PHYSICS
- Revised ideal temperature & range for all tires (generally slightly lower ideal temps and wider operating windows for road, vintage & harder semi-pro level slicks & semislicks, higher and narrower on higher top level compounds)
- Slightly reduced road & vintage tire tread velocity sensitivity
- Revised tire carcass of F-Classic (all gens), Group C, F-Ultimate
- Minor tire tread adjustments to Group C cars, F-Classic Gen 1 & 2, Street & Vintage tires
- Further driveline flex adjustments & added flex to remaining driveline models that still didn´t feature it
- Revised aero drop-off with yaw angle for all formulas, GTs & Prototypes
- Minor default setup adjustments to Stock Car 2019, Stock Car 2020/2021, Camaro GT4-R, BMW 2002, Porsche GT1, F-Ultimate, Super V8, Porsche RSR 1974, BMW M4, GTE, GT3, GT4 & Group A cars (setup reset recommended)
- Porsche Cayman GT4: Corrected weight distribution & adjusted default setup (setup reset recommended)
- Super V8: adjusted gear ratios
- Reduced FFB parking force (correcting error that increased the parking forces in a previous build)
- Fixed incorrectly pre-warmed tires for Stock Car 2019, Copa Montana, Stock Car 2020 & 2021
AI
- Fixed AI issue that would result in pit entry/exit overshoots/slides
- AI in process of retiring before making it to main racing line merge will now do so immediately instead of waiting some time and risking tangling with other AI cars
- Adjusted AI behaviour if encountering understeer on pit entry
- Fixed AI sometimes getting stuck on track in reverse gear
- Revised AI pit entrance speed tweakers
TRACKS
- Cleveland: More details to the airport buildings, few material fixes for other buildings, added collisions for planes, trackside vehicles and structures that are visible through all the sessions; the cement wall on the exit of T8 has got some rubber battle scars; Adjusted brightness of night lighting
- Watkins Glen: Added crowds at Turn 10; Terrace, restaurant, few more outside buildings More AIW tweaks (short layout); Rolling start P1 is now on the right hand side added small grandstand before T1, slightly corrected marshall huts; rubber marks on the tirewall at the exit of T9; updated trackside cameras
- Salvador: Added wall at the monument chicane to avoid AI cars getting stranded on the grass island
- Distance from start-line from which a track limit infraction would invalidate the following lap is now customized per track
- Daytona: Moved rolling start location to exit of bus stop chicane, increase gap between grid rows
- Monza (All layouts): Revised rolling start location; Fixed graphical issue on the tunnel
- Long Beach: Revised rolling start location and rolling start velocity; Switch P1 to left-hand side
- Azure 2021: Add some missing flower boxes to runoff at the chicane; Remove some out of place 2d ivy and cleanup the foliage clipping the walls at the hairpin
- Interlagos Historic: Adjusted AI path for better pit-in behavior; Moved pit guy to minimise clipping into garage wall; Adjusted AI line to reduce corner cuts at Descida do Lago; Smoothed out an abnormal dip on the outer loop junction
- Interlagos: Adjusted pit lane entrance path
- Curitiba: Adjusted fastline at Entrada do Miolo / Esse de Baixa; Adjusted corridors; Move rolling start location 250m back before last corner
- Campo Grande: Fixed garage depth causing AI to hit wall on pit exit; Adjusted AI fast line through S1,S2; Improved pit entry path
- Kyalami: Fixed gap between grass and road ; Fix gravel traps resistance (switch sand to gravel); Corrected 3d crowd LODs
- Speedland: Added rain blockers to indoor segment
- Spa-Francorchamps 2020: Added rain blockers to garage building
- Spielberg: Fix gap in pitlane mesh; Minor LOD fixes & optimization pass
- Brasilia: Fixed garage depth causing AI to hit wall on pit exit
- Added VR cams to Brasilia, Spielberg Vintage
- Jacarepagua: Adjusted rolling start locations and speed
- Jerez: Adjusted AI fat path & Fixed garage depth causing AI to hit wall on pit exit
VEHICLES
- F-USA: Revised & fixed driver animation issues (all models)
- Swift 009C: Fixed cockpit windows issue
- Reynard 98i: Fixed steering rack default position (animation). Fixed tire glitch
- Formula Classic G3M2: Revised the driver animation, fixed driver head position
- McLaren 720S GT3 Material: update for liveries #27 #90; New sponsors added for liveries #11 #22 #87
- Stock Car Omega: Updated windshield textures
- VW Polo/Virtus: Updated custom materials
- Formula V10 Gen1: Updated driver animations.
- Roco: Fixed left tires sidewall issue
