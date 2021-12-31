Automobilista 2 V1.3.2.0 RELEASED!

Automobilista 2 has now been updated to V1.3.2.0 - this update is largely focused on bug fixing & bringing further quality-of-life improvements to the game to wrap up the development in 2021. More to come soon in 2022 - look forward to the upcoming Dev Update for further info!

IMPORTANT: As previously announced, following the extensive physics and setup revisions from recent months the Time Trial boards and its setup database have been reset and are starting fresh as of this update.

V1.3.1.1 -> V1.3.2.0 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

Added Fanatec CLS DD control sets

Fixed view changing to default attached camera instead of last driving view after switching camera on session live timing boards

Fixed MP Opponent type spinner allowing wrap and causing class list display issues

Fixed missing player avatar image on profile affinity tab

Fixed incorrect wheel range for some controllers

Rate limited Fanatec rumble motor updates

UI & HUD

Fixed an issue that would prevent driver profile details being saved in some instances.

Added user option to configure ICM auto-close time (options > gameplay > display > ICM Auto-Close)

Replay screen: Allowed info elements to remain visible when controls are hidden and added watched driver overview.

Added "Favourite Content" info to Profile screen.

Added "Outlap" status to session overview screen.

Fixed main menu replays button not opening correct profile tab

Fixed incorrect environment info on advanced setup screen

Adjusted scaling of weight distribution values

Added option to "unready" in pre-race screen

Fixed Online Opponent Settings page not showing all set classes

Fixed track map overlap on lobby details page

PHYSICS

Revised ideal temperature & range for all tires (generally slightly lower ideal temps and wider operating windows for road, vintage & harder semi-pro level slicks & semislicks, higher and narrower on higher top level compounds)

Slightly reduced road & vintage tire tread velocity sensitivity

Revised tire carcass of F-Classic (all gens), Group C, F-Ultimate

Minor tire tread adjustments to Group C cars, F-Classic Gen 1 & 2, Street & Vintage tires

Further driveline flex adjustments & added flex to remaining driveline models that still didn´t feature it

Revised aero drop-off with yaw angle for all formulas, GTs & Prototypes

Minor default setup adjustments to Stock Car 2019, Stock Car 2020/2021, Camaro GT4-R, BMW 2002, Porsche GT1, F-Ultimate, Super V8, Porsche RSR 1974, BMW M4, GTE, GT3, GT4 & Group A cars (setup reset recommended)

Porsche Cayman GT4: Corrected weight distribution & adjusted default setup (setup reset recommended)

Super V8: adjusted gear ratios

Reduced FFB parking force (correcting error that increased the parking forces in a previous build)

Fixed incorrectly pre-warmed tires for Stock Car 2019, Copa Montana, Stock Car 2020 & 2021

AI

Fixed AI issue that would result in pit entry/exit overshoots/slides

AI in process of retiring before making it to main racing line merge will now do so immediately instead of waiting some time and risking tangling with other AI cars

Adjusted AI behaviour if encountering understeer on pit entry

Fixed AI sometimes getting stuck on track in reverse gear

Revised AI pit entrance speed tweakers

TRACKS

Cleveland: More details to the airport buildings, few material fixes for other buildings, added collisions for planes, trackside vehicles and structures that are visible through all the sessions; the cement wall on the exit of T8 has got some rubber battle scars; Adjusted brightness of night lighting

Watkins Glen: Added crowds at Turn 10; Terrace, restaurant, few more outside buildings More AIW tweaks (short layout); Rolling start P1 is now on the right hand side added small grandstand before T1, slightly corrected marshall huts; rubber marks on the tirewall at the exit of T9; updated trackside cameras

Salvador: Added wall at the monument chicane to avoid AI cars getting stranded on the grass island

Distance from start-line from which a track limit infraction would invalidate the following lap is now customized per track

Daytona: Moved rolling start location to exit of bus stop chicane, increase gap between grid rows

Monza (All layouts): Revised rolling start location; Fixed graphical issue on the tunnel

Long Beach: Revised rolling start location and rolling start velocity; Switch P1 to left-hand side

Azure 2021: Add some missing flower boxes to runoff at the chicane; Remove some out of place 2d ivy and cleanup the foliage clipping the walls at the hairpin

Interlagos Historic: Adjusted AI path for better pit-in behavior; Moved pit guy to minimise clipping into garage wall; Adjusted AI line to reduce corner cuts at Descida do Lago; Smoothed out an abnormal dip on the outer loop junction

Interlagos: Adjusted pit lane entrance path

Curitiba: Adjusted fastline at Entrada do Miolo / Esse de Baixa; Adjusted corridors; Move rolling start location 250m back before last corner

Campo Grande: Fixed garage depth causing AI to hit wall on pit exit; Adjusted AI fast line through S1,S2; Improved pit entry path

Kyalami: Fixed gap between grass and road ; Fix gravel traps resistance (switch sand to gravel); Corrected 3d crowd LODs

Speedland: Added rain blockers to indoor segment

Spa-Francorchamps 2020: Added rain blockers to garage building

Spielberg: Fix gap in pitlane mesh; Minor LOD fixes & optimization pass

Brasilia: Fixed garage depth causing AI to hit wall on pit exit

Added VR cams to Brasilia, Spielberg Vintage

Jacarepagua: Adjusted rolling start locations and speed

Jerez: Adjusted AI fat path & Fixed garage depth causing AI to hit wall on pit exit

VEHICLES