BIKINI ISLAND CHALLENGE PATCH 0.00.2666 IS NOW LIVE

Patch Notes
Tired of watching a ball drop on New Year's Eve? Come to the island and watch the panties drop instead! Join us for the New Year's Fuckin' Eve Event as we countdown to the new year the only way we know how with gratuitous amounts of seizure inducing flashing lights and erection inducing jiggling boobs.
Enjoy the show and be sure to speak with Miss 2022 after the show to receive your New Year's Companion. Happy New Year!
Environment
New Year's Event
- Added New Year's event.
Companions
Olivia
- Added Olivia companion.
NPC
Olivia
- Added Olivia NPC.
Midori
- Added Midori NPC.
Latoya
- Added Latoya NPC.
Quests
New Years Fuckin Eve
- Added New Years Fuckin Eve quest.
Items
NYE Show Starter
- Added NYE Show Starter item.
Companion: Olivia
- Added Companion: Olivia item.
