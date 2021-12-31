BIKINI ISLAND CHALLENGE PATCH 0.00.2666 IS NOW LIVE

Patch Notes

Tired of watching a ball drop on New Year's Eve? Come to the island and watch the panties drop instead! Join us for the New Year's Fuckin' Eve Event as we countdown to the new year the only way we know how with gratuitous amounts of seizure inducing flashing lights and erection inducing jiggling boobs.

Enjoy the show and be sure to speak with Miss 2022 after the show to receive your New Year's Companion. Happy New Year!

Environment

New Year's Event Added New Year's event.



Companions

Olivia Added Olivia companion.



NPC

Olivia Added Olivia NPC.

Midori Added Midori NPC.

Latoya Added Latoya NPC.



Quests

New Years Fuckin Eve Added New Years Fuckin Eve quest.



Items