 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bikini Island Challenge update for 31 December 2021

BIKINI ISLAND CHALLENGE PATCH 0.00.2666 IS NOW LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 7956213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Tired of watching a ball drop on New Year's Eve? Come to the island and watch the panties drop instead! Join us for the New Year's Fuckin' Eve Event as we countdown to the new year the only way we know how with gratuitous amounts of seizure inducing flashing lights and erection inducing jiggling boobs.

Enjoy the show and be sure to speak with Miss 2022 after the show to receive your New Year's Companion. Happy New Year!

Environment

  • New Year's Event

    • Added New Year's event.

Companions

  • Olivia

    • Added Olivia companion.

NPC

  • Olivia

    • Added Olivia NPC.

  • Midori

    • Added Midori NPC.

  • Latoya

    • Added Latoya NPC.

Quests

  • New Years Fuckin Eve

    • Added New Years Fuckin Eve quest.

Items

  • NYE Show Starter

    • Added NYE Show Starter item.

  • Companion: Olivia

    • Added Companion: Olivia item.

Changed files in this update

Bikini Island Challenge Content Depot 1074681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.