Hotfix 1.3.1

Minor changes:
- Made limitations for hand amounts in custom battles. Now player can't set more than 25 hands and more than 2 green or purple hands.
- Made an ability to rename saveslots.
- Added a new feature: custom music. Now you can play your own music files for each phase you create in custom battles.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug which caused inaccuracy in achievements regarding played hours.
- Fixed a bug where pickup could land inside island's mountains.
- Fixed a bug which caused some players to stuck in loading screen.
- Fixed a bug when HP-regeneration pick-up had no icon above healthbar when player takes it.
- Fixed missing removing phase buttons in custom battles menu.
- Fixed a bug which caused phase announcements not to play on phases beyond 5.
Changed files in this update