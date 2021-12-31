 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hand Cannon Virtuoso update for 31 December 2021

Patch 12-30

Share · View all patches · Build 7956130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First part of a broader refresh of the game's lore.

Will post more detailed notes in next full content update!

  • Game now takes place at the Twilight Tower (no longer an academy. I was sort of finding that setting to be limiting)
  • The Twilight Tower was built by the ancients and filled with legions of automatons to protect secrets of untold power.
  • Climbers from all across the land come to the tower in search of truth and treasure.
  • Refreshed characters and dialogues in line with updated new lore.
  • Updated intro cinematic
  • General made intro cinematic and tutorial shorter/faster to get through

Changed files in this update

Hand Cannon Virtuoso Content Depot 1255681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.