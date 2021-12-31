Patch 12-30

First part of a broader refresh of the game's lore.
Will post more detailed notes in next full content update!
- Game now takes place at the Twilight Tower (no longer an academy. I was sort of finding that setting to be limiting)
- The Twilight Tower was built by the ancients and filled with legions of automatons to protect secrets of untold power.
- Climbers from all across the land come to the tower in search of truth and treasure.
- Refreshed characters and dialogues in line with updated new lore.
- Updated intro cinematic
- General made intro cinematic and tutorial shorter/faster to get through
