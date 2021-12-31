CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.6.0 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's 0.6.0 update has arrived.
New Character - Jack Goldman
- A new and original character, Jack Goldman, has arrived, and will teach you in the ways of becoming a manly man. Find him in the nightclub after Night 7.
- Join The Seminal Order - an ever-growing network of manly men - for a nominal fee.
Other New Content
- Jack's Manly Beard cosmetic item has been added.
- Night Seven Wintendo Snitch game has been added. You can buy it at GameStart, as long as you come strapped.
- GloboBank account tiers have been activated. Prestige Diamond members may now visit the exclusive upstairs VIP lounge.
- One new Funky Pop has been added.
- New achievement added - My New Friend.
Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous
- Money can be edited via savefile again.
- Reminder text added for first part of Wayne's quest.
- Walk a Mile, Genocide v2, Push It - these achievements now properly activate.
- Consuming Neurotox will no longer result in a permanent disability - might have to drink another Neurotox if you were afflicted by this bug.
- Fixed lighting in bank.
- Crosshair size reduced in Cuck Souls.
- Sky Blue Funky Pop is now properly added to your ever-growing collection.
A New Game
- TYRONE vs COPS, a 'new' and innovative game from Team SNEED, will be releasing on Steam soon. Stay posted.
