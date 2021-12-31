 Skip to content

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR: Life as a Beta Male Cuck update for 31 December 2021

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.6.0 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's 0.6.0 update has arrived.

New Character - Jack Goldman

  • A new and original character, Jack Goldman, has arrived, and will teach you in the ways of becoming a manly man. Find him in the nightclub after Night 7.
  • Join The Seminal Order - an ever-growing network of manly men - for a nominal fee.

Other New Content

  • Jack's Manly Beard cosmetic item has been added.
  • Night Seven Wintendo Snitch game has been added. You can buy it at GameStart, as long as you come strapped.
  • GloboBank account tiers have been activated. Prestige Diamond members may now visit the exclusive upstairs VIP lounge.
  • One new Funky Pop has been added.
  • New achievement added - My New Friend.

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

  • Money can be edited via savefile again.
  • Reminder text added for first part of Wayne's quest.
  • Walk a Mile, Genocide v2, Push It - these achievements now properly activate.
  • Consuming Neurotox will no longer result in a permanent disability - might have to drink another Neurotox if you were afflicted by this bug.
  • Fixed lighting in bank.
  • Crosshair size reduced in Cuck Souls.
  • Sky Blue Funky Pop is now properly added to your ever-growing collection.

A New Game

  • TYRONE vs COPS, a 'new' and innovative game from Team SNEED, will be releasing on Steam soon. Stay posted.

