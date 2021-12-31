Beacon 3.02

Patch 3.02 includes more tweaks suggested by the community along with some balance tweaks! Multiple of the Onyx traps have been adjusted to be less annoying to encounter including the Level 5 and 6 Stormcell being updated to remove the permanent orb traps. Tweaks have been made to Flamethrower type weapons as well to reduce their effectiveness with ammo mods stacked.
As usual let us know if you run into any issues or have any other tweaks to suggest!
Patch 3.02
Balance
- Enemies: Cluster Champion Mods - Released the chance for multiple champion mods to release their cluster projectiles when the enemy is damaged
- Weather: Onyx Stormcell - Updated Onyx Stormcell to replace the old permanent Emanator traps. New Stormcell summons telegraphed Onyx Orb projectiles from the sky, exploding once on impact.
- Passive: Onyx Shard - Updated projectile with new better telegraphed Stormcell event version and increased the cooldown between shots summoned
- Weapon: Flamethrower and Blazetorch (Variant) - Reduced ammo count, increased radius and damage of shots
- Weapon: Gut Blaster and Tight Squeeze (Variant) - Reduced ammo count, increased radius and damage of shots
- Challenge: Drone Master - Added all new drone items to the drone list
- Mementos - Added more Memento spawners to many levels, making it easier to collect each faction's story logs
- Achievement: Jackpot - Reduced value from 20k to 15k
- Achievement: Icarus - Reduced from 50 Fall Damage to 20
Fixes
- Fixed Level 2 Shop Timer to fight the Master Scavenger not starting, forcing the player to fight the Shopkeeper in Level 2 every run
- Fixed DNA Printer still having Holoshield Drone on the available item list
- Fixed Controller disconnecting when returning to the Main Menu from in game
- Fixed Tutorial DNA Statistics not updating correctly
- Fixed Lance Keeper and Late Bloomer Acid weapon variant crit explosive bullets being able to be reflected back at the player
- Fixed layer on Vent Platform jump traps that sometimes triggered the drop drone in Level 5 after the player lands on them
- Fixed Floating Ultrabouncer Miniboss often bouncing itself up into the sky with its own Nightshroud projectiles
- Fixed incorrect faction and descriptions on a few Mutations
- Optimized many Lock and Key objects and fixed errors with some notifiers
- Optimized Mirage Maze Wall objects and reduced the amount of gibs they spawn when destroyed
- Reduced gibs spawned by Tumor enemies
- Fixed Holoshield drone being on the item list for a few challenges and drop tables
- Fixed Level 5 start elevator causing Hatchlings to burst when touching the walls
Changed files in this update