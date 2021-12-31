Beacon 3.02

Patch 3.02 includes more tweaks suggested by the community along with some balance tweaks! Multiple of the Onyx traps have been adjusted to be less annoying to encounter including the Level 5 and 6 Stormcell being updated to remove the permanent orb traps. Tweaks have been made to Flamethrower type weapons as well to reduce their effectiveness with ammo mods stacked.

As usual let us know if you run into any issues or have any other tweaks to suggest!

Patch 3.02

Balance

Enemies: Cluster Champion Mods - Released the chance for multiple champion mods to release their cluster projectiles when the enemy is damaged

Weather: Onyx Stormcell - Updated Onyx Stormcell to replace the old permanent Emanator traps. New Stormcell summons telegraphed Onyx Orb projectiles from the sky, exploding once on impact.

Passive: Onyx Shard - Updated projectile with new better telegraphed Stormcell event version and increased the cooldown between shots summoned

Weapon: Flamethrower and Blazetorch (Variant) - Reduced ammo count, increased radius and damage of shots

Weapon: Gut Blaster and Tight Squeeze (Variant) - Reduced ammo count, increased radius and damage of shots

Challenge: Drone Master - Added all new drone items to the drone list

Mementos - Added more Memento spawners to many levels, making it easier to collect each faction's story logs

Achievement: Jackpot - Reduced value from 20k to 15k

Achievement: Icarus - Reduced from 50 Fall Damage to 20

Fixes