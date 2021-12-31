- Added torches as a craftable option with the Blacksmith for 10 gold
- Added a quest notify so once you complete Law and Order it'll be easier to get directed to Winter Winds
- Re-Added the Slaver to the docks to help introduce some newer players to the game and help with first quests
- Fixed an issue with the Toses and Dragon cutscenes which can result in the player not dying and being stuck in dialog
- Fixed a major issue with Law and Order that can prevent progression of Ranno's Dialog, preventing the player from completing Winter Winds
- Fixed an issue with the Cook's Jail which could prevent some players from unlocking the cook
- Fixed an issue with the door in Milk and Honey so it will load in fully open if you save with the door partially open
- Fixed an issue where crafting an upgraded version of an item would remove it from the player equipment but not properly remove the applied stats/effects (fixing slow dagger attacks)
- Made changes the system which loads the player equipment in the main menu to try and prevent issues for some players
- Changed multiple Dialog cameras
- Changed the Skeleton that can be found in Diamond in the Rough and Milk and honey which can cause some collision issues
- Changed the Raving Citizen's dialog so you can speak to them after Law and Order has completed
Carnal Instinct update for 31 December 2021
v0.3.23 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update