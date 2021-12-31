 Skip to content

Carnal Instinct update for 31 December 2021

v0.3.23 Hotfix

v0.3.23 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added torches as a craftable option with the Blacksmith for 10 gold
  • Added a quest notify so once you complete Law and Order it'll be easier to get directed to Winter Winds
  • Re-Added the Slaver to the docks to help introduce some newer players to the game and help with first quests
  • Fixed an issue with the Toses and Dragon cutscenes which can result in the player not dying and being stuck in dialog
  • Fixed a major issue with Law and Order that can prevent progression of Ranno's Dialog, preventing the player from completing Winter Winds
  • Fixed an issue with the Cook's Jail which could prevent some players from unlocking the cook
  • Fixed an issue with the door in Milk and Honey so it will load in fully open if you save with the door partially open
  • Fixed an issue where crafting an upgraded version of an item would remove it from the player equipment but not properly remove the applied stats/effects (fixing slow dagger attacks)
  • Made changes the system which loads the player equipment in the main menu to try and prevent issues for some players
  • Changed multiple Dialog cameras
  • Changed the Skeleton that can be found in Diamond in the Rough and Milk and honey which can cause some collision issues
  • Changed the Raving Citizen's dialog so you can speak to them after Law and Order has completed

