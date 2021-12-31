- Fixed a bug that would allow you to play a locked difficulty on a custom song. This is usually not preferable to the player as difficulties are usually locked because they aren't really playable.
- Fixed some bugs in the song editor regarding completed difficulties.
Groove Gunner update for 31 December 2021
Bug Fixes
