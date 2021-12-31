 Skip to content

Groove Gunner update for 31 December 2021

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that would allow you to play a locked difficulty on a custom song. This is usually not preferable to the player as difficulties are usually locked because they aren't really playable.
  • Fixed some bugs in the song editor regarding completed difficulties.

Changed files in this update

Groove Gunner Windows 64 Depot Depot 976932
Groove Gunner Linux 64 Depot Depot 976933
