Super Plexis - Patch 0.4.3

Hey everyone! Hope your year has been well, we’ve been laying the ground work for a slew of new single player modes for Super Plexis, and that involves adding several new visual and backend updates to the game, most notably: our first 2 playable characters (Aria and Cleff), skins (for blocks / boards / characters), animated backgrounds, post-game stats, updated player cards in the lobby, and the ability to gain currency (Lumina) by playing matches. Read the whole change-list below!

PATCH 0.4.3 NOTES

Backend changes (highlights only)

New "XP Data" service

General support for server-wide progression systems

E.g. In-game currency / lumina converted from in-game score

Lumina & rewards backend

Foundational support for mode-specific progression systems

XP Data lobby streaming

Real-time updates about remote player XP Data

E.g. "<someone from your lobby> ranked up!"

Generic unlocks support for characters, block skins, and board skins

End-of-game data flow

Player stats

Game results

Rewards

Player selections

Support for selectable characters, block skins, and board skins

Client changes (highlights only)

New characters: Cleff and Aria

Characters react to gameplay events

Characters also have unique combat sound effects

New block skin: Fruit blocks

Each type of fruit has its own unique block explosion!

New board skin: Loftwood themed board

Updated battle music

Many visual improvements to Lobby UI, including Player Card revamp

Show assigned team color

Show selected character

Show selected blocks & board

Animated backgrounds

Title Screen splash

Loftwood Battle stage

Smoother flow between Lobby and Gameplay

Selection UI for characters, block skins, and board skins

End-of-game results screen

Proper "Continue back to lobby" flow

Added a News splash

Fix positioning bug with Share Invite "Copy to Clipboard"

Fix animation bug when swapping smushed blocks

Fix... meh, too many bugs to name. Lots of bug fixes :)

WHAT’S NEXT?

With these new systems and visual updates now in place, we will be 100% focused on developing single-player game modes, starting with:

Stage Clear (aka “Line Clear”)

Score Attack

VS Yourself



Stage Clear

The goal of Stage Clear is to reduce the level of your board until it falls below the designated “line” by clearing blocks. The mode will span several stages, each themed around a particular character, with a set amount of levels within. The stage ends with a “boss” that must be defeated via depleting its health bar (not in the form of a AI battle / battling another board).

Stage Clear is a beginner friendly mode designed to introduce players to the world of Super Plexis and its characters. Not only is it an approachable way to learn the game mechanics, but it can also offer increased challenge by setting higher difficulties. Each “run” through Stage Clear will timed start to finish for anyone looking to challenge themselves on clear time alone.

We also plan to make this the first mode to offer unlockable content in the form of new characters. Clearing that characters stage (some of which are only available on higher difficulties) will unlock them for use in multiplayer and other game modes.

Score Attack

It’s like Endless mode, but it can actually end! Play on a solo board and rack up as many points as possible without letting your blocks touch the top of the screen (or until the time runs out). This will likely be released before Stage Clear and will be one of the first ways to earn Lumina while playing solo.

VS Yourself

This mode functions similar to Score Attack except any chains and combos you make will send garbage to… yourself! Point gains will heavily favor clearing garbage.

We hope you enjoy this new update and are as excited as we are for what is to come! And as usual please feel free to share any feedback / bugs on our discord.

Thanks again and see you online!