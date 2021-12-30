v988 - Base Building Barriers, Crates & Turrets Update

While most people were taking a break from work this holiday season, I've been deep in the Squirrel Den adding moveable objects + persistent maps!

The result: turrets, large supply crates and barbed wire barriers can be picked up and placed anywhere on the mission zone map in single player mode.

Moved objects will remain where you left them when you die. This allows for some 'persistent basic base building' and making 'ultra squirrel' traps!

single player mode: move barriers, turrets and crates

persistent object placements (item locations carried over to next play)

map tweaks and fixes (all maps)

item pickup / interaction improvements

pickup item select boxes now visible

smarter turrets (turrets will only fire upon an enemy if in line of sight = no more ammo wastage!)

turrets no longer damage players but applies hit force. Cause small player movement hamper effect.

new lobby background scene

squirrel fur textures updated

squirrels get stuck less on maps

new character fixes for weapon stats

map selection functions re-worked

weapon level / progression system fixes

map optimizations = improved frame rates most maps!

cleared out FPS DEAD ZONE surrounding spawn APC Vehicle late game

Current Focus: