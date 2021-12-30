Patch 0.99b

-Change: If you try to operate drag & drop inventory management,
it will tell you when you are overweight/full inventory.
-Fix: Digging yielding keys with no name.
-Fix: Allies not attacking.
-Fix: Nullref bug when allies dieing.
-Change: Allies will additionally attempt attack when you forcibly end-turn or skip-turn.
-Fix: Ally was not disappearing after fleeing combat.
-Fix: Player's target not changing after they died.
-Fix: Skill-lookup bug.
-Fix: Combat bug where npc struggled to use item.
-Change: Lootbags have a different container sound now.
