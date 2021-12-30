 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 30 December 2021

Patch 0.99b

Patch 0.99b

Build 7955823

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Change: If you try to operate drag & drop inventory management,

it will tell you when you are overweight/full inventory.

-Fix: Digging yielding keys with no name.

-Fix: Allies not attacking.

-Fix: Nullref bug when allies dieing.

-Change: Allies will additionally attempt attack when you forcibly end-turn or skip-turn.

-Fix: Ally was not disappearing after fleeing combat.

-Fix: Player's target not changing after they died.

-Fix: Skill-lookup bug.

-Fix: Combat bug where npc struggled to use item.

-Change: Lootbags have a different container sound now.

Changed files in this update

redaxiumwin Depot 1577941
  • Loading history…
redaxiumlin Depot 1577944
  • Loading history…
