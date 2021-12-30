BETA NEWS #14

Hello everyone!
A new card is coming out today, and not just any card, a heavyweight Champion : SPARK.
NEW RELEASE
Half fighter plane, half tank, Spark embodies the power and agility of the eagle. If we weren't sure, the designers of this huge mechanical beast have added a little tail to cut up his opponents by landing on them.
Pierce: When Spark destroys an opponent, it takes his place.
Team: Rush: Terran characters gain Rush, so they can make two consecutive moves.
NEW BREACH
Spark and 4 other Terran cards have a 2x chance to be won in this week's breach. Check them out in game : Spark, Raya, Saigo, Jinhan, RC-02
Thank you all for your support! See you on the battlefield!
- The Echo of Ayllu Team
